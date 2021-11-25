Castlight Health (NYSE:CSLT) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Castlight Health (NYSE:CSLT) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Castlight Health, Inc. operates as a provider of cloud-based software. Its enables enterprises to gain control over their rapidly escalating health care costs. The Company’s Enterprise Healthcare Cloud allows its customers to conquer the complexity of the existing health care system by providing personalized, actionable information to their employees, implementing technology-enabled benefit designs and integrating disparate systems and applications. Castlight Health, Inc. is headquartered in San Francisco, California. “

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Castlight Health from a d rating to a c- rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th.

Shares of CSLT opened at $1.67 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.91. Castlight Health has a one year low of $1.07 and a one year high of $2.71. The company has a market capitalization of $270.76 million, a P/E ratio of -27.83 and a beta of 1.89.

Castlight Health (NYSE:CSLT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The software maker reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. Castlight Health had a negative net margin of 6.04% and a negative return on equity of 3.25%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Castlight Health will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Maeve O’meara sold 99,009 shares of Castlight Health stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.77, for a total transaction of $175,245.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO William Bondurant sold 22,114 shares of Castlight Health stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.77, for a total transaction of $39,141.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 128,752 shares of company stock worth $227,967. Insiders own 16.77% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of Castlight Health during the first quarter worth about $97,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Castlight Health by 3.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 625,832 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $945,000 after acquiring an additional 22,155 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in Castlight Health in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Castlight Health by 175.9% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 496,821 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $750,000 after acquiring an additional 316,757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Castlight Health by 34.4% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 175,911 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 45,003 shares during the last quarter. 56.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Castlight Health

Castlight Health, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare information technology solutions. It offers health benefits platforms which enables benefit leaders to communicate and measure their programs. The company was founded by Todd Y. Park, Bryan E. Roberts and Giovanni M. Colella in January 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

