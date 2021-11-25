Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATXS) Receives $20.54 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATXS) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $20.54.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ATXS. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright upgraded shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th.

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $6.94. The company had a trading volume of 37,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 388,378. Catabasis Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $6.20 and a 52 week high of $47.82. The firm has a market cap of $90.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.72 and a 200-day moving average of $9.90.

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ATXS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.92) by $0.31. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($3.36) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Catabasis Pharmaceuticals will post 15.48 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG bought a new position in Catabasis Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. VR Adviser LLC bought a new position in Catabasis Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $4,765,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Catabasis Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $2,746,000. Commodore Capital LP bought a new position in Catabasis Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $2,115,000. Finally, RA Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Catabasis Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $11,158,000.

Astria Therapeutics, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics. Its lead product candidate is edasalonexent, which is intended for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy. The company was founded by Michael R. Jirousek, Jill C. Milne and Steven E. Shoelson on June 26, 2008 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

