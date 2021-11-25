CBM Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBMB) Shares Sold by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC lowered its holdings in shares of CBM Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBMB) by 5.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,405 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.72% of CBM Bancorp worth $398,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Seizert Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in CBM Bancorp by 83.9% during the 2nd quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 29,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 13,525 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in CBM Bancorp by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 84,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,322,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237 shares during the period. Finally, Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in CBM Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $211,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.84% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of CBM Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, September 27th.

Shares of CBM Bancorp stock opened at $14.05 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. CBM Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $12.45 and a one year high of $16.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.05.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 28th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 27th.

About CBM Bancorp

CBM Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. Its loan portfolio includes one-to four-family real estate loans, home equity loans and lines of credit, construction and land development, nonresident real estate loans, commercial loans, and consumer loans.

