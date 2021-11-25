Certara (NASDAQ:CERT) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.220-$0.260 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.220. The company issued revenue guidance of $288 million-$291 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $285.71 million.

Shares of CERT traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $28.50. The stock had a trading volume of 737,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 733,283. The company has a market cap of $4.55 billion and a PE ratio of -67.86. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.24. The company has a quick ratio of 7.25, a current ratio of 7.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Certara has a fifty-two week low of $23.75 and a fifty-two week high of $45.48.

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $73.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.90 million. Certara had a negative return on equity of 2.85% and a negative net margin of 21.07%. Equities analysts expect that Certara will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on CERT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Certara from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Certara from $32.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $36.33.

In other Certara news, major shareholder Avatar Parent L.P. Eqt sold 13,394,635 shares of Certara stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.80, for a total transaction of $399,160,123.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Craig R. Rayner sold 54,462 shares of Certara stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.33, for a total value of $1,978,604.46. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 366,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,317,560.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 23,183,593 shares of company stock worth $694,604,376. Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Certara by 48.7% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 904 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Certara by 127.3% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 742 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Certara by 1,297.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 5,866 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Certara during the third quarter valued at $280,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Certara during the third quarter valued at $328,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.87% of the company’s stock.

Certara Inc provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinincal and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access. It offers medicines to patients using biosimulation software and technology to transform drug discovery and development.

