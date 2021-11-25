CertiK (CTK) Price Tops $1.82 on Top Exchanges

CertiK (CURRENCY:CTK) traded 5.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on November 25th. CertiK has a market capitalization of $105.32 million and $16.44 million worth of CertiK was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, CertiK has traded 12.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One CertiK coin can now be purchased for $1.82 or 0.00003081 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get CertiK alerts:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001697 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00001786 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.67 or 0.00067292 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $42.98 or 0.00072903 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $54.90 or 0.00093113 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,480.36 or 0.07599492 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59,081.74 or 1.00213255 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About CertiK

CertiK’s genesis date was October 24th, 2020. CertiK’s total supply is 105,350,673 coins and its circulating supply is 57,987,256 coins. CertiK’s official Twitter account is @certikorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for CertiK is medium.com/certik . CertiK’s official website is www.certik.org

According to CryptoCompare, “The CertiK Foundation is a nonprofit, research-driven organization with a mission to give people the power to trust in the blockchain. By pushing forward the adoption of provably secure software, the Foundation hopes to raise the standards of security across space.CertiK Chain provides developers with the safeguards and flexibility to code with confidence, facilitating blockchain adoption for developers, and large enterprises alike. “

CertiK Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CertiK directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CertiK should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CertiK using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CertiK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CertiK and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.