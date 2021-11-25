CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) Expected to Post Earnings of $2.32 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) to announce $2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for CF Industries’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.95 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.91. CF Industries reported earnings per share of $0.40 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 480%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CF Industries will report full year earnings of $3.25 per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $9.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.78 to $13.45. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for CF Industries.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. CF Industries had a net margin of 5.86% and a return on equity of 12.08%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CF shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on CF Industries from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. HSBC upgraded CF Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $59.50 in a report on Friday, August 20th. Berenberg Bank upgraded CF Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Bank of America increased their price objective on CF Industries from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on CF Industries from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.96.

In related news, VP Richard A. Hoker sold 71,545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.57, for a total value of $4,834,295.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen A. Furbacher sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.98, for a total value of $131,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 233,422 shares of company stock valued at $14,650,950 over the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CF Industries in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in shares of CF Industries in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CF Industries in the third quarter valued at $39,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CF Industries in the second quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of CF Industries in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors own 91.39% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CF traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $65.14. The stock had a trading volume of 1,138,843 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,369,031. The business’s 50 day moving average is $59.35 and its 200 day moving average is $52.91. CF Industries has a fifty-two week low of $36.21 and a fifty-two week high of $68.09. The stock has a market cap of $13.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.20, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 86.96%.

CF Industries Company Profile

CF Industries Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of nitrogen fertilizer. The firm owns and operates nitrogen plants and serves agricultural and industrial customers through its distribution system. It operates through following segments: Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other.

