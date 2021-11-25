Chardan Capital Initiates Coverage on BM Technologies (NYSE:BMTX)

Equities research analysts at Chardan Capital initiated coverage on shares of BM Technologies (NYSE:BMTX) in a report issued on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Chardan Capital’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 54.64% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded BM Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.25 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 15th.

BMTX opened at $13.58 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.70. BM Technologies has a one year low of $7.68 and a one year high of $18.35.

BM Technologies (NYSE:BMTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.11. On average, research analysts expect that BM Technologies will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BMTX. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BM Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of BM Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of BM Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of BM Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of BM Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $77,000. 32.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About BM Technologies

BM Technologies, Inc is a technology company that provides banking services through its partner banks. It offers a mobile banking platform in the U.S. that provides access to checking and savings accounts, personal loans and credit cards. The company’s operating model enables partner banks to provide banking services to low and middle-income Americans who have been left behind by the fee model of traditional banks.

