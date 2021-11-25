ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT) Earns Equal Weight Rating from Analysts at Capital One Financial

Equities research analysts at Capital One Financial assumed coverage on shares of ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT) in a research report issued on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage set an “equal weight” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Capital One Financial‘s price target would suggest a potential downside of 8.29% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on CHPT. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of ChargePoint from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of ChargePoint in a report on Monday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of ChargePoint in a report on Monday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of ChargePoint from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of ChargePoint in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.06.

Shares of NYSE CHPT opened at $26.17 on Tuesday. ChargePoint has a 12-month low of $17.60 and a 12-month high of $49.48. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.44.

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13). The company had revenue of $56.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.06 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($6.97) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 60.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that ChargePoint will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other ChargePoint news, Director Christopher Burghardt sold 100,000 shares of ChargePoint stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.90, for a total transaction of $2,090,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Eric Sidle sold 60,087 shares of ChargePoint stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.72, for a total transaction of $1,245,002.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 227,729 shares of company stock valued at $4,719,738 over the last 90 days. 39.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ChargePoint in the third quarter worth $214,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of ChargePoint by 5.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 381,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,634,000 after buying an additional 18,617 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in shares of ChargePoint in the third quarter worth $4,054,000. Utah Retirement Systems increased its stake in shares of ChargePoint by 192.3% in the third quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 19,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 12,500 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of ChargePoint in the third quarter worth $2,432,000. 40.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

