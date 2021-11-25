Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Acquires 28,387 Shares of Shattuck Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:STTK)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Shattuck Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:STTK) by 32.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 115,609 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,387 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Shattuck Labs were worth $3,352,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of STTK. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Shattuck Labs by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 884,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,654,000 after purchasing an additional 122,689 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Shattuck Labs by 78.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 100,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,926,000 after purchasing an additional 44,493 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Shattuck Labs by 76.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 252,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,318,000 after purchasing an additional 109,704 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Shattuck Labs by 49.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 363,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,538,000 after purchasing an additional 119,722 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Shattuck Labs by 79.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,232,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,746,000 after purchasing an additional 544,808 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.42% of the company’s stock.

Shattuck Labs stock opened at $10.01 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.59. The stock has a market cap of $422.89 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.42. Shattuck Labs, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.75 and a 12-month high of $60.52.

Shattuck Labs (NASDAQ:STTK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.90 million during the quarter. Shattuck Labs had a negative net margin of 453.65% and a negative return on equity of 22.61%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Shattuck Labs, Inc. will post -1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, General Counsel Erin Ator Thomson sold 33,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.50, for a total value of $643,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 18.70% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Shattuck Labs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th.

About Shattuck Labs

Shattuck Labs, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune disease in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is SL-172154, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of ovarian, fallopian tube, and peritoneal cancers.

