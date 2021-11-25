Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $3.02 Million Stock Position in EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER) by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 92,291 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,465 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in EverQuote were worth $3,017,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in EVER. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of EverQuote by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,268,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,467,000 after buying an additional 215,098 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in shares of EverQuote by 68.9% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 380,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,418,000 after buying an additional 155,000 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of EverQuote in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,993,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of EverQuote by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 252,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,267,000 after buying an additional 50,578 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of EverQuote by 117.9% in the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 75,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,478,000 after buying an additional 41,026 shares during the period. 56.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get EverQuote alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of EverQuote from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on shares of EverQuote from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of EverQuote from $45.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of EverQuote from $41.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of EverQuote from $64.00 to $45.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, EverQuote presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:EVER opened at $14.15 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.86. EverQuote, Inc. has a one year low of $12.04 and a one year high of $54.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $418.61 million, a PE ratio of -27.75 and a beta of 1.12.

EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $107.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.40 million. EverQuote had a negative return on equity of 18.71% and a negative net margin of 3.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.12) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that EverQuote, Inc. will post -0.7 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Tomas Revesz, Jr. sold 10,278 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total value of $195,282.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David B. Blundin purchased 33,000 shares of EverQuote stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.02 per share, with a total value of $627,660.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 193,122 shares of company stock worth $3,000,880 and sold 33,790 shares worth $669,063. 37.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About EverQuote

EverQuote, Inc operates as an online insurance marketplace connecting consumers with insurance providers. It offers car, home and life insurance. The firm’s data and technology platform matches and connects consumers seeking to purchase insurance with relevant options from its broad direct network of insurance providers.

Featured Story: Overbought

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EVER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER).

Receive News & Ratings for EverQuote Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EverQuote and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.