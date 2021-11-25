Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Reduces Position in eGain Co. (NASDAQ:EGAN)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. trimmed its stake in eGain Co. (NASDAQ:EGAN) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 275,765 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,888 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.89% of eGain worth $3,166,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its position in eGain by 69.3% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 19,132 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 7,832 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in eGain by 52.8% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,965 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 8,967 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in eGain in the 2nd quarter valued at about $142,000. Hancock Whitney Corp purchased a new stake in eGain in the 2nd quarter valued at about $174,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in eGain by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 375,261 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,307,000 after buying an additional 16,377 shares during the period. 50.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get eGain alerts:

EGAN has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of eGain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. TheStreet raised shares of eGain from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.00.

Shares of NASDAQ EGAN opened at $10.23 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.90. eGain Co. has a 1 year low of $8.50 and a 1 year high of $14.25. The company has a market capitalization of $321.10 million, a PE ratio of 60.18 and a beta of 0.37.

eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.05. eGain had a net margin of 6.78% and a return on equity of 12.25%. The firm had revenue of $21.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share.

In other news, Director Russell Christine sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.54, for a total value of $230,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Eric Smit sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.05, for a total transaction of $55,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 132,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,460,666.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 33.30% of the company’s stock.

eGain Company Profile

eGain Corp. engages in the development, licensing, implementation, and support of customer service infrastructure software solutions. Its solutions include financial services, insurance, retail, travel and hospitality, ecommerce, helpdesks, and marketing. The company was founded by Ashutosh Roy and Gunjan Sinha in September 1997 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

Featured Article: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Receive News & Ratings for eGain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eGain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.