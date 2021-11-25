Checkmate Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CMPI) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Checkmate Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CMPI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Checkmate Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a clinical stage biotechnology company. It is focused on developing proprietary technology to harness the power of the immune system to combat cancer. The company’s product candidate includes CMP-001, which is in clinical stage. Checkmate Pharmaceuticals Inc. is based in Cambridge, United States. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on CMPI. Bank of America upgraded shares of Checkmate Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Checkmate Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Sunday, October 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of Checkmate Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $3.74 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.22. Checkmate Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $3.53 and a 1 year high of $23.10.

Checkmate Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CMPI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.02. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Checkmate Pharmaceuticals will post -2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Checkmate Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Checkmate Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $140,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in Checkmate Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $149,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in Checkmate Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $158,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Checkmate Pharmaceuticals by 76.8% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 13,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 5,864 shares during the last quarter. 75.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Checkmate Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel therapeutics for the treatment of cancer. It develops CMP-001, which is in phase II clinical trial in combination with pembrolizumab to treat patients with PD-1 refractory melanoma; combination with nivolumab to treat patients with PD-1 naÃ¯ve neoadjuvant melanoma; and treatment in patients with PD-1 refractory melanoma.

