Chemung Financial (NASDAQ:CHMG) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Chemung Financial (NASDAQ:CHMG) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CHEMUNG FINANCIAL CORP. is a bank holding company, engaged thru the bank in full-service commercial and consumer banking and trust business. “

Shares of NASDAQ:CHMG opened at $46.25 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $46.13. The firm has a market cap of $215.71 million, a PE ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 0.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Chemung Financial has a one year low of $33.00 and a one year high of $49.50.

Chemung Financial (NASDAQ:CHMG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $22.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.44 million. Chemung Financial had a return on equity of 12.53% and a net margin of 27.18%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Chemung Financial will post 5.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 17th. Chemung Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.09%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chemung Financial by 5,426.7% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,658 shares of the bank’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,628 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Chemung Financial by 159.3% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,902 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,783 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Chemung Financial in the first quarter valued at $185,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Chemung Financial in the third quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Chemung Financial in the second quarter valued at $226,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.93% of the company’s stock.

Chemung Financial Company Profile

Chemung Financial Corp. operates as a holding company. It operates through following segments: Core Banking and Wealth Management Services (WMG). The Core Banking segment attracts deposits from the general public and using such funds to originate consumer, commercial, commercial real estate, and residential mortgage loans, primarily in the local markets of the firm and to invest in securities.

