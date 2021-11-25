Chia Network Price Reaches $137.86 (XCH)

Chia Network (CURRENCY:XCH) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on November 25th. Chia Network has a market cap of $328.25 million and approximately $21.72 million worth of Chia Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Chia Network has traded 1.9% lower against the dollar. One Chia Network coin can currently be purchased for approximately $137.86 or 0.00234769 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001704 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00001801 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $40.10 or 0.00068293 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $43.40 or 0.00073909 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.72 or 0.00091474 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,427.40 or 0.07539589 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $58,095.43 or 0.98932855 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Chia Network Profile

Chia Network’s total supply is 22,582,025 coins and its circulating supply is 2,381,022 coins. Chia Network’s official Twitter account is @chia_project

Buying and Selling Chia Network

