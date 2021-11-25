CHICAGO TRUST Co NA Cuts Stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA reduced its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) by 31.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,997 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,277 shares during the quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $300,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADM. West Oak Capital LLC grew its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 56.9% in the third quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 188.3% during the second quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 519 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the period. CKW Financial Group acquired a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the second quarter worth $36,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 176.2% during the second quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 591 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the period. Finally, Tobam acquired a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the second quarter worth $47,000. 77.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Stephens downgraded shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.73.

Shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland stock opened at $66.32 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.68. The company has a market cap of $37.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.87. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a fifty-two week low of $48.56 and a fifty-two week high of $69.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.58.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $20.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.93 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 3.26% and a return on equity of 13.11%. The company’s revenue was up 34.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 4.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.97%.

In other news, SVP D Cameron Findlay sold 99,503 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.73, for a total transaction of $6,341,326.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Co processes oilseeds, corn, wheat, cocoa and other agricultural commodities. The company operates through the following segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions and Nutrition. The Ag Services and Oilseeds segment includes activities related to the origination, merchandising, crushing, and further processing of oilseeds such as soybeans and soft seeds, such as cottonseed, sunflower seed, canola, rapeseed, and flaxseed into vegetable oils and protein meals.

