Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.87 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) will announce $1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Citigroup’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.06 and the lowest is $1.67. Citigroup posted earnings of $2.07 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Friday, January 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Citigroup will report full year earnings of $10.50 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.35 to $10.66. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $8.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.30 to $8.45. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Citigroup.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The company reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $17.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.93 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 29.23% and a return on equity of 13.12%. Citigroup’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.40 EPS.

C has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.15.

Citigroup stock traded down $0.79 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $67.28. 14,973,241 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,560,199. The stock has a market cap of $136.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. Citigroup has a 52-week low of $54.99 and a 52-week high of $80.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $69.79 and its 200 day moving average is $71.27.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st were given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.07%.

In related news, CEO Cantu Ernesto Torres sold 27,783 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total value of $2,014,267.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Syverson Strege & Co increased its stake in shares of Citigroup by 3,181.8% in the third quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 361 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the third quarter worth $26,000. Clean Yield Group increased its stake in shares of Citigroup by 91.5% in the third quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 383 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the third quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the second quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors own 75.03% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking; Institutional Clients Group; and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

