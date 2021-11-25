Clearfield, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLFD) Director Charles N. Hayssen Sells 4,621 Shares

Clearfield, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLFD) Director Charles N. Hayssen sold 4,621 shares of Clearfield stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.56, for a total transaction of $316,815.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

NASDAQ CLFD opened at $66.53 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $913.59 million, a PE ratio of 45.26 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a fifty day moving average of $54.67 and a 200 day moving average of $44.95. Clearfield, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.91 and a 1 year high of $72.00.

Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $45.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.50 million. Clearfield had a net margin of 14.44% and a return on equity of 21.61%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Clearfield, Inc. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Clearfield by 5.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 40,523 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,789,000 after acquiring an additional 2,180 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Clearfield by 375.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,044 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,614 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Clearfield by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,558 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $731,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clearfield during the 3rd quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Clearfield by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 10,567 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.84% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CLFD shares. Northland Securities lifted their price target on shares of Clearfield from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Clearfield from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 5th.

Clearfield, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes fiber optic management, protection and delivery products for communications networks. The firm’s products include fiber cabinets, patch cards, assemblies, cassettes, frames, panels, microduct, terminals, vaults, wall boxes, and box enclosures. It offers its products under the Clearview brand.

