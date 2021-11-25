Clene (NASDAQ:CLNN) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Clene (NASDAQ:CLNN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $5.50 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Clene Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the development of unique therapeutics for neurodegenerative diseases. Clene Nanomedicine Inc., formerly known as Tottenham Acquisition I Limited, is based in SALT LAKE CITY. “

Get Clene alerts:

CLNN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price target on shares of Clene from $24.00 to $15.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Clene in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They set an outperform rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $17.92.

NASDAQ:CLNN opened at $4.91 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 13.54, a quick ratio of 13.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.09. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.26. Clene has a 1-year low of $3.89 and a 1-year high of $17.82.

Clene (NASDAQ:CLNN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.62. Equities research analysts predict that Clene will post -0.66 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CLNN. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in Clene during the 1st quarter worth $514,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Clene during the 1st quarter worth $174,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Clene during the 1st quarter worth $590,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Clene by 110.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Clene during the 1st quarter worth $1,662,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.46% of the company’s stock.

Clene Company Profile

Clene Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel clean surfaced nanotechnology (CSN) therapeutics. The company has a nanotechnology drug suspension; and engages in the development and commercialization of dietary supplements. Its lead drug is CNM-Au8, which is being studied in various clinical trials, including a Phase 2 study for the treatment of stable multiple sclerosis; a Phase 2 biomarker study in Parkinson's; and Phase 2 and Phase 3 trials to investigate the potential for disease modification for neurodegenerative diseases.

Featured Article: Why are trading ranges significant?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Clene (CLNN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Clene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.