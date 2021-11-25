CNP Assurances (OTCMKTS:CNPAY) Downgraded to “Hold” at Berenberg Bank

CNP Assurances (OTCMKTS:CNPAY) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on CNPAY. HSBC downgraded CNP Assurances from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Oddo Bhf downgraded CNP Assurances from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday.

CNP Assurances stock opened at $12.59 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.98 and its 200 day moving average is $9.21. CNP Assurances has a twelve month low of $7.30 and a twelve month high of $12.71.

CNP Assurances SA engages in the design, development, distribution, and management of personal insurance products. It operates through the following business segments: Savings and Personal Risk. The company was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

