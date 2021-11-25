Columbia Trust Co 01012016 Grows Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Columbia Trust Co 01012016 lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,154 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF comprises approximately 1.3% of Columbia Trust Co 01012016’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Columbia Trust Co 01012016’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,509,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFA. BEAM Asset Management LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.2% in the third quarter. BEAM Asset Management LLC now owns 8,711 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $680,000 after acquiring an additional 875 shares in the last quarter. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter worth $646,000. Pacific Edge Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. Pacific Edge Advisors LLC now owns 78,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,108,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. now owns 16,812 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,312,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Powell Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. Powell Investment Advisors LLC now owns 90,695 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,075,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.42% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA:EFA opened at $79.26 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $79.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.06. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $70.09 and a 1 year high of $82.29.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

