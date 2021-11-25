Columbia Trust Co 01012016 Has $1.65 Million Stock Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Columbia Trust Co 01012016 trimmed its holdings in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,345 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. NIKE makes up about 0.9% of Columbia Trust Co 01012016’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Columbia Trust Co 01012016’s holdings in NIKE were worth $1,648,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of NKE. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in NIKE in the third quarter valued at about $338,000. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC grew its stake in NIKE by 42.9% in the first quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 3,597 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC grew its stake in NIKE by 28.5% in the first quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 24,461 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,251,000 after purchasing an additional 5,430 shares in the last quarter. Stonnington Group LLC purchased a new position in NIKE in the first quarter valued at about $236,000. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in NIKE by 57.1% in the first quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,683 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 1,338 shares in the last quarter. 64.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NKE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $192.00 target price on NIKE in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Wedbush assumed coverage on NIKE in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $213.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on NIKE from $221.00 to $201.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on NIKE from $168.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $174.94.

In related news, Director Elizabeth J. Comstock sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.72, for a total transaction of $2,222,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 10,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.70, for a total value of $1,824,275.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 247,589 shares of company stock worth $40,048,835 over the last 90 days. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NKE opened at $172.03 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $272.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.63, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 3.19. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $161.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $155.92. NIKE, Inc. has a 52 week low of $125.44 and a 52 week high of $179.10.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 22nd. The footwear maker reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $12.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.47 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 48.98% and a net margin of 13.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 6th will be given a $0.305 dividend. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. This is a positive change from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 3rd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.18%.

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

