Columbia Trust Co 01012016 Has $534,000 Stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Columbia Trust Co 01012016 lifted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 294 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $534,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 3.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,369,833 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,674,047,000 after purchasing an additional 75,365 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,101,621 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,707,887,000 after purchasing an additional 17,115 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.5% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 851,948 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,320,566,000 after acquiring an additional 12,904 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 479,658 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $741,493,000 after acquiring an additional 8,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1,582.8% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 272,063 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $421,791,000 after acquiring an additional 255,896 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, Director Pershing Square Capital Manage purchased 25,430 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1,909.68 per share, with a total value of $48,563,162.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jack Hartung sold 12,023 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,920.83, for a total value of $23,094,139.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on CMG shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,850.00 to $2,050.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Truist Securities increased their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,800.00 to $2,180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $2,600.00 price objective (up from $2,235.00) on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stephens increased their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,000.00 to $2,150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,630.00 to $1,747.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,992.48.

Shares of CMG opened at $1,707.93 on Thursday. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,256.27 and a 1 year high of $1,958.55. The stock has a market cap of $48.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.54 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1,821.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,697.21.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The restaurant operator reported $7.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.32 by $0.70. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 30.92% and a net margin of 9.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.76 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 25.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc engages in the development and operation of classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. It offers focused menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls, and salads prepared using classic cooking methods. The company was founded by Steve Ells in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

