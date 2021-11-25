Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Companhia Paranaense de Energia is involved in the Utilities Industry. They are a fully integrated electric power company that is involved in the generation, distributionand transmission of electricity. “

ELP opened at $5.33 on Tuesday. Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL has a one year low of $5.01 and a one year high of $6.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.88. The company has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.50.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL by 56.9% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 136,160 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $889,000 after buying an additional 49,364 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL by 38.9% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 125,053 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $817,000 after buying an additional 35,008 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL by 95.0% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 51,738 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 25,199 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL by 113.5% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 19,856 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 10,556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ativo Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL by 14.8% during the third quarter. Ativo Capital Management LLC now owns 157,277 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after buying an additional 20,294 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL Company Profile

Companhia Paranaense de Energia engages in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Power Generation and Transmission (GET), Power Distribution (DIS), Telecommunications (TEL), GAS, Power Sale (COM), and Holding Company (HOL). The GET segment include production of electricity from hydraulic, wind, and thermal projects (GER) and also provides services of transmission and transformation of electric power.

