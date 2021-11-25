Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “Companhia Paranaense de Energia is involved in the Utilities Industry. They are a fully integrated electric power company that is involved in the generation, distributionand transmission of electricity. “
ELP opened at $5.33 on Tuesday. Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL has a one year low of $5.01 and a one year high of $6.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.88. The company has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.50.
Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL Company Profile
Companhia Paranaense de Energia engages in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Power Generation and Transmission (GET), Power Distribution (DIS), Telecommunications (TEL), GAS, Power Sale (COM), and Holding Company (HOL). The GET segment include production of electricity from hydraulic, wind, and thermal projects (GER) and also provides services of transmission and transformation of electric power.
