Comparing Associated Capital Group (AC) and Its Peers

Associated Capital Group (NYSE: AC) is one of 53 publicly-traded companies in the “Security brokers & dealers” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Associated Capital Group to similar companies based on the strength of its valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Volatility & Risk

Associated Capital Group has a beta of 1.23, suggesting that its share price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Associated Capital Group’s competitors have a beta of 1.61, suggesting that their average share price is 61% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Associated Capital Group and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Associated Capital Group 532.84% 10.96% 8.09% Associated Capital Group Competitors 28.87% 16.87% 6.08%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

9.9% of Associated Capital Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.9% of shares of all “Security brokers & dealers” companies are held by institutional investors. 85.4% of Associated Capital Group shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 25.8% of shares of all “Security brokers & dealers” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Associated Capital Group pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.5%. Associated Capital Group pays out 4.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Security brokers & dealers” companies pay a dividend yield of 1.6% and pay out 20.2% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Associated Capital Group and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Associated Capital Group 0 1 2 0 2.67 Associated Capital Group Competitors 509 2253 2294 71 2.38

Associated Capital Group currently has a consensus price target of $31.33, indicating a potential downside of 25.75%. As a group, “Security brokers & dealers” companies have a potential upside of 13.18%. Given Associated Capital Group’s competitors higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Associated Capital Group has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Associated Capital Group and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Associated Capital Group $18.98 million $18.82 million 9.32 Associated Capital Group Competitors $6.20 billion $1.11 billion 9.80

Associated Capital Group’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Associated Capital Group. Associated Capital Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Associated Capital Group competitors beat Associated Capital Group on 9 of the 15 factors compared.

Associated Capital Group Company Profile

Associated Capital Group, Inc. provides alternative investment management, institutional research and underwriting services. The company was founded by Mario Gabelli in 1976 and is headquartered in Rye, NY.

