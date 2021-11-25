Comparing Ayro (AYRO) and The Competition

Ayro (NASDAQ: AYRO) is one of 37 public companies in the “Communication services, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Ayro to similar companies based on the strength of its profitability, risk, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation and institutional ownership.

Profitability

Get Ayro alerts:

This table compares Ayro and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ayro -1,132.94% -39.98% -37.75% Ayro Competitors -71.97% -77.88% -13.61%

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Ayro and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ayro 0 0 0 0 N/A Ayro Competitors 212 638 721 33 2.36

As a group, “Communication services, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 18.46%. Given Ayro’s competitors higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Ayro has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Risk and Volatility

Ayro has a beta of 3.81, indicating that its stock price is 281% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ayro’s competitors have a beta of 1.39, indicating that their average stock price is 39% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Ayro and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Ayro $1.60 million -$10.76 million -2.54 Ayro Competitors $3.72 billion $380.23 million 3.34

Ayro’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Ayro. Ayro is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

21.0% of Ayro shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.7% of shares of all “Communication services, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by institutional investors. 5.4% of Ayro shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 15.8% of shares of all “Communication services, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Ayro competitors beat Ayro on 8 of the 10 factors compared.

About Ayro

AYRO, Inc. engages in the design of compact electric fleet solutions for use within urban and short-haul markets. It offers the AYRO 311 and Club Car 411 models. The company was founded on May 19, 2016 and is headquartered in Round Rock, TX.

Receive News & Ratings for Ayro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ayro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.