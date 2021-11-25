Comparing GTY Technology (NASDAQ:GTYH) & Net Element (NASDAQ:NETE)

GTY Technology (NASDAQ:GTYH) and Net Element (NASDAQ:NETE) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

45.3% of GTY Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 21.6% of Net Element shares are owned by institutional investors. 33.2% of GTY Technology shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 13.2% of Net Element shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

GTY Technology has a beta of 0.14, meaning that its share price is 86% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Net Element has a beta of 1.97, meaning that its share price is 97% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for GTY Technology and Net Element, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GTY Technology 0 0 2 0 3.00 Net Element 0 0 0 0 N/A

GTY Technology currently has a consensus target price of $8.00, suggesting a potential upside of 16.11%.

Profitability

This table compares GTY Technology and Net Element’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GTY Technology -79.83% -14.73% -10.26% Net Element -2.88% -48.77% -7.33%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares GTY Technology and Net Element’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GTY Technology $48.13 million 8.24 -$44.01 million ($0.82) -8.40 Net Element $65.71 million 0.00 -$5.94 million ($0.73) N/A

Net Element has higher revenue and earnings than GTY Technology. GTY Technology is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Net Element, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Net Element beats GTY Technology on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

GTY Technology Company Profile

GTY Technology Holdings, Inc. is software as a service (“SaaS“) company that offers a cloud-based suite of solutions for the public sector, in North America. The company operates through six operating subsidiaries: Bonfire provides strategic sourcing and procurement software to enable confident and compliant spending decisions; CityBase provides government payment solutions to connect constituents with utilities and government agencies; eCivis offers a grants management system to maximize grant revenues and track performance; Open Counter provides government permitting software to guide applicants through complex permitting and licensing procedures; Questica offers budget preparation and management software to deliver on financial and non-financial strategic objectives; Sherpa provides public sector budgeting software and consulting services. GTY Technology Holdings was founded on August 11, 2016 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

Net Element Company Profile

Net Element, Inc. provides solutions that supports electronic payments acceptance in a multi-channel environment including point-of-sale, e commerce, and mobile devices. It operates through the following segments: North America Transaction Solutions, International Transaction Solutions, and Corporate Expenses & Eliminations. The North America Transaction Solutions segment provides technology and services to businesses that are required to accept cashless transactions, mobile payment services, merchant performance analytical tools, and merchant back office reporting. The International Transaction Solutions segment provides online and mobile commerce solutions for merchants including social networks, game developers, online magazines, mobile applications and digital media operators. The company was founded on April 20, 2010 and is headquartered in North Miami Beach, FL.

