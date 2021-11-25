Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.550-$0.570 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.530. The company issued revenue guidance of $390 million-$395 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $381.81 million.Computer Task Group also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $0.160-$0.180 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Computer Task Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th.

Get Computer Task Group alerts:

Computer Task Group stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Thursday, hitting $8.09. The stock had a trading volume of 8,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,557. Computer Task Group has a 1 year low of $6.04 and a 1 year high of $11.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.88. The stock has a market cap of $124.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.70.

Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The information technology services provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. Computer Task Group had a return on equity of 9.67% and a net margin of 1.81%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Computer Task Group will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director James R. Helvey III bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.90 per share, for a total transaction of $44,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 12.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Computer Task Group during the 2nd quarter worth $286,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in Computer Task Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $80,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Computer Task Group by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 31,122 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 4,055 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Computer Task Group by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 15,959 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 2,304 shares during the period. 52.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Computer Task Group Company Profile

Computer Task Group, Inc engages in the provision of information technology solutions and staffing services. The firm’s services encompass the information technology business solution life cycle, including phases for planning, developing, implementing, managing, and maintaining the information technology solution.

Featured Story: Catch-Up Contributions

Receive News & Ratings for Computer Task Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Computer Task Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.