Conrad Industries (OTCMKTS:CNRD) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average of $15.31

Conrad Industries, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNRD) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.31 and traded as high as $15.70. Conrad Industries shares last traded at $15.70, with a volume of 1,070 shares traded.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.32.

Conrad Industries, Inc engages in the construction, repair, and conversion of steel and aluminum marine vessels for commercial and governmental customers. It operates through two segments: New Construction; and Repair & Conversions. The New Construction segment involves the building of a new vessel, often including engineering and design.

