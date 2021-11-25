Corvus Gold Inc. (NYSE:KOR) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.02 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Corvus Gold Inc. (NYSE:KOR) to announce earnings per share of ($0.02) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Corvus Gold’s earnings. Corvus Gold posted earnings per share of ($0.03) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 33.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, January 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Corvus Gold will report full-year earnings of ($0.09) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.11) to ($0.07). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.06) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Corvus Gold.

Corvus Gold (NYSE:KOR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 6th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.03).

Shares of KOR stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $3.18. 8,493 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 155,629. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.08. Corvus Gold has a 1-year low of $1.71 and a 1-year high of $3.30.

Corvus Gold Company Profile

Corvus Gold, Inc mineral exploration company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. Its projects include North Bullfrog and Mother Lode. The company was founded on April 13, 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

