Cream Finance Hits Market Cap of $24.83 Million (CREAM)

Cream Finance (CURRENCY:CREAM) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on November 25th. Cream Finance has a total market cap of $24.83 million and $10.79 million worth of Cream Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Cream Finance has traded 21.7% higher against the dollar. One Cream Finance coin can now be purchased for about $40.28 or 0.00069553 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Cream Finance alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001297 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00003237 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001727 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.10 or 0.00045059 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.09 or 0.00008794 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $135.69 or 0.00234274 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.82 or 0.00089470 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.17 or 0.00012386 BTC.

Cream Finance Coin Profile

CREAM is a coin. It was first traded on August 4th, 2020. Cream Finance’s total supply is 2,925,000 coins and its circulating supply is 616,378 coins. Cream Finance’s official message board is medium.com/@CreamdotFinance . Cream Finance’s official Twitter account is @CreamdotFinance . Cream Finance’s official website is app.cream.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto Rules Everything Around Me (CREAM) is an open and inclusive financial system built on smart contracts. The decentralized finance (DeFi) movement has introduced novel solutions in lending, exchanges, derivatives, payments, marketing making, and asset tokenization. All of these services are permissionless and open, meaning anyone with internet access can participate. “

Cream Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cream Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cream Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cream Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Cream Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cream Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.