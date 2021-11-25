Credit Suisse AG Acquires 1,448 Shares of Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCBS)

Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCBS) by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,554 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,448 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.12% of Nicolet Bankshares worth $812,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NCBS. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nicolet Bankshares by 158.4% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,827 shares of the bank’s stock worth $736,000 after buying an additional 5,411 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Nicolet Bankshares by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,542 shares of the bank’s stock worth $963,000 after buying an additional 2,230 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Nicolet Bankshares by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,676 shares of the bank’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 918 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nicolet Bankshares during the 1st quarter worth $221,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Nicolet Bankshares by 35.6% during the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 13,269 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after purchasing an additional 3,481 shares during the last quarter. 43.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Shares of NCBS stock opened at $73.74 on Thursday. Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $66.16 and a 52-week high of $86.25. The stock has a market cap of $881.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.31 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $74.08 and a 200-day moving average of $74.28.
NCBS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nicolet Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Nicolet Bankshares from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $78.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Nicolet Bankshares currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.40.
Nicolet Bankshares Company Profile
Nicolet Bankshares, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services through its subsidiary. It offers lending and deposit gathering, ancillary banking-related, trust, brokerage, and other investment management products and services. The firm also delivers commercial-related and residential real estate loans.
