Credit Suisse AG Acquires 1,448 Shares of Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCBS)

Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCBS) by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,554 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,448 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.12% of Nicolet Bankshares worth $812,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NCBS. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nicolet Bankshares by 158.4% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,827 shares of the bank’s stock worth $736,000 after buying an additional 5,411 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Nicolet Bankshares by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,542 shares of the bank’s stock worth $963,000 after buying an additional 2,230 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Nicolet Bankshares by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,676 shares of the bank’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 918 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nicolet Bankshares during the 1st quarter worth $221,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Nicolet Bankshares by 35.6% during the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 13,269 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after purchasing an additional 3,481 shares during the last quarter. 43.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NCBS stock opened at $73.74 on Thursday. Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $66.16 and a 52-week high of $86.25. The stock has a market cap of $881.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.31 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $74.08 and a 200-day moving average of $74.28.

Nicolet Bankshares (NASDAQ:NCBS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The bank reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by ($0.84). Nicolet Bankshares had a return on equity of 10.95% and a net margin of 28.32%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current year.

NCBS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nicolet Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Nicolet Bankshares from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $78.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Nicolet Bankshares currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.40.

Nicolet Bankshares, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services through its subsidiary. It offers lending and deposit gathering, ancillary banking-related, trust, brokerage, and other investment management products and services. The firm also delivers commercial-related and residential real estate loans.

