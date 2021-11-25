Credit Suisse AG Decreases Stock Holdings in Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS)

Credit Suisse AG trimmed its holdings in Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS) by 5.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,568 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,802 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Arcus Biosciences were worth $834,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 344,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,462,000 after buying an additional 11,288 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Arcus Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,767,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 269.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 174,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,902,000 after buying an additional 127,334 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 104,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,878,000 after buying an additional 13,397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 38,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,059,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. 58.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $52.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $43.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $68.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arcus Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.67.

In other news, COO Jennifer Jarrett sold 30,634 shares of Arcus Biosciences stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.18, for a total transaction of $1,077,704.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 19.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of RCUS stock opened at $48.46 on Thursday. Arcus Biosciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.36 and a 52 week high of $49.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a PE ratio of -11.82 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $36.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.05.

Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($1.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.13) by $0.02. Arcus Biosciences had a negative net margin of 735.12% and a negative return on equity of 48.12%. The company had revenue of $9.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Arcus Biosciences, Inc. will post -4.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arcus Biosciences Profile

Arcus Biosciences, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of immunotherapies. It competes in the segments of the pharmaceutical, biotechnology and other related markets that develop immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer. The company was founded by Terry J. Rosen and Juan Carlos Jaen in 2015 and is headquartered in Hayward, CA.

