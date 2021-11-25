Credit Suisse AG Lowers Stock Position in Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC)

Credit Suisse AG cut its holdings in shares of Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC) by 6.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,148 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 920 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Kforce were worth $890,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in KFRC. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Kforce in the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Kforce by 26.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,770 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Kforce by 42.8% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,772 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Kforce during the 2nd quarter worth $170,000. Finally, Koss Olinger Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kforce during the 2nd quarter worth $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.75% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:KFRC opened at $79.54 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.12 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Kforce Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.43 and a 52-week high of $81.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $67.14.

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $402.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $388.32 million. Kforce had a return on equity of 39.79% and a net margin of 4.78%. The business’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Kforce Inc. will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 24th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. Kforce’s payout ratio is 30.23%.

In other news, CEO David L. Dunkel sold 15,308 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.02, for a total transaction of $964,710.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO David L. Dunkel sold 5,992 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $359,520.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 78,697 shares of company stock valued at $5,069,404 in the last three months. 7.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

KFRC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Kforce from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kforce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Kforce from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Kforce from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.67.

Kforce, Inc engages in the provision of professional and technical staffing services and solutions. It operates through the Technology and Finance and Accounting (FA) segments. The Technology segment offers services on areas of information technology such as systems and applications architecture and development, data management, business and artificial intelligence, machine learning, and network architecture and security.

