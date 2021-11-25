Credit Suisse Group Upgrades Berkshire Grey (NASDAQ:BGRY) to “Outperform”

Berkshire Grey (NASDAQ:BGRY) was upgraded by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage presently has a $10.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $8.00. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 66.67% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Berkshire Grey in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock.

Get Berkshire Grey alerts:

Shares of Berkshire Grey stock opened at $6.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 6.32 and a quick ratio of 6.23. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.43. Berkshire Grey has a 1 year low of $5.39 and a 1 year high of $13.45.

Berkshire Grey (NASDAQ:BGRY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $18.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.68 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Berkshire Grey will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BGRY. VK Services LLC bought a new stake in Berkshire Grey during the third quarter valued at $397,672,000. NEA Management Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Berkshire Grey in the 3rd quarter valued at about $268,733,000. Canaan Partners X LLC acquired a new position in shares of Berkshire Grey in the 3rd quarter valued at about $100,547,000. Washington Harbour Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Berkshire Grey in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $19,857,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Berkshire Grey during the third quarter worth approximately $8,269,000.

Berkshire Grey Company Profile

Berkshire Grey Inc is a pure-play robotics company. It offers fully integrated, AI-based software and hardware solutions to automate warehouses and logistics fulfillment centers. Berkshire Grey Inc, formerly known as Revolution Acceleration Acquisition Corp, is based in WASHINGTON.

Featured Story: Pattern Day Trader

Receive News & Ratings for Berkshire Grey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berkshire Grey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.