CRH’s (CRH) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reiterated their buy rating on shares of CRH (NYSE:CRH) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

CRH has been the topic of a number of other research reports. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of CRH in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of CRH in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered CRH from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Barclays reissued an underweight rating on shares of CRH in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of CRH in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CRH has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $28.39.

CRH stock opened at $51.11 on Wednesday. CRH has a 52-week low of $39.08 and a 52-week high of $53.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company’s 50 day moving average is $48.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.28.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of CRH by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,599 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of CRH by 14.2% during the third quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 37,120 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,735,000 after purchasing an additional 4,619 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of CRH by 15.8% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 54,952 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,568,000 after purchasing an additional 7,494 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CRH by 73.5% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 678,417 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,709,000 after purchasing an additional 287,463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in shares of CRH by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 18,498 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $865,000 after purchasing an additional 2,974 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.38% of the company’s stock.

About CRH

CRH Plc manufactures and distributes building materials and products for the construction industry. It operates business through the following segments: Europe Heavyside, Lightside, and Distribution; Americas Materials and Products and Asia. The Europe Heavyside and Americas Materials segments produce and sell primary materials, including cement, aggregates, ready mixed concrete, asphalt, agricultural and chemical lime.

