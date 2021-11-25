Critical Survey: agilon health (NYSE:AGL) versus HemaCare (OTCMKTS:HEMA)

agilon health (NYSE:AGL) and HemaCare (OTCMKTS:HEMA) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

84.6% of agilon health shares are owned by institutional investors. 26.2% of HemaCare shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares agilon health and HemaCare’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets agilon health -22.11% -26.63% -10.24% HemaCare N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for agilon health and HemaCare, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score agilon health 0 0 12 0 3.00 HemaCare 0 0 0 0 N/A

agilon health presently has a consensus target price of $38.73, indicating a potential upside of 75.00%. Given agilon health’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe agilon health is more favorable than HemaCare.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares agilon health and HemaCare’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio agilon health $1.22 billion 7.15 -$60.05 million N/A N/A HemaCare N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

HemaCare has lower revenue, but higher earnings than agilon health.

agilon health Company Profile

agilon health, inc. offers healthcare services for seniors through primary care physicians in the communities of the United States. The company was formerly known as Agilon Health Topco, Inc. and changed its name to agilon health, inc. in March 2021. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in Long Beach, California.

HemaCare Company Profile

HemaCare Corporation provides human-derived primary blood cells and tissues for biomedical research, and supporting cell therapy clinical trials and commercialization with apheresis collections in the United States. The company specializes in the customized collection, isolation, and testing of primary human blood cells and other biological products for research protocols and cellular therapy. It offers human blood cellular components derived from peripheral blood, bone marrow, and cord blood; and a range of consulting services in standard operating procedure development, personnel training, and quality and regulatory compliance. The company's network of FDA-registered, GMP/GTP-compliant collection centers ensures donor materials available to customers, as well as for use within its isolation laboratory. The company has strategic partnership with Charles River Laboratories International Inc. for human immune system research. HemaCare Corporation was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in Northridge, California.

