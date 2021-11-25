Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cronos Group, Inc. engages in the investment in firms which are licensed to produce and sell medical marijuana. Its portfolio includes In The Zone, Peace Naturals, Whistler Medical Marijuana Co., ABcann, Hydropothecary, Vert Medical and Evergreen Medicinal Supply. Cronos Group Inc., formerly known as PharmaCan Capital Corp., is headquartered in Toronto, Canada. “

CRON has been the subject of a number of other reports. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Cronos Group in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set an underperform rating and a $5.00 target price for the company. Raymond James set a $11.00 target price on shares of Cronos Group and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on shares of Cronos Group from C$7.50 to C$7.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Cronos Group in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an underweight rating and a $5.50 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cronos Group has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $7.79.

Shares of CRON opened at $4.81 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of -11.73 and a beta of 1.68. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.84. Cronos Group has a 1-year low of $4.56 and a 1-year high of $15.83.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CRON. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Cronos Group by 128.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,252,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,853,000 after buying an additional 705,640 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Cronos Group by 140.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,053,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,046,000 after buying an additional 614,794 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Cronos Group by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,585,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,947,000 after buying an additional 327,000 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Cronos Group in the 3rd quarter worth $1,335,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cronos Group by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,670,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,766,000 after purchasing an additional 189,328 shares during the last quarter. 13.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cronos Group Company Profile

Cronos Group, Inc engages in the production and distribution of cannabis. Its brands include PEACE NATURALS, COVE, Spinach, Lord Jones, and PEACE+. The company was founded by Lorne Michael Gertner and Paul Rosen on August 21, 2012 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

