Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Has $1.17 Million Stock Holdings in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. trimmed its position in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 10.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,817 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 897 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Biogen were worth $1,166,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wrapmanager Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Biogen by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 4,092 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,417,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co raised its position in Biogen by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 3,120 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,080,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in Biogen by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 2,219 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $543,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC lifted its holdings in Biogen by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 1,126 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, Alhambra Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Biogen by 1.5% in the second quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,931 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BIIB opened at $250.13 on Thursday. Biogen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $238.40 and a fifty-two week high of $468.55. The stock has a market cap of $36.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.47, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.70. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $275.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $311.85.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The biotechnology company reported $4.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.09 by $0.68. Biogen had a net margin of 13.93% and a return on equity of 28.36%. The firm had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $8.84 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Biogen Inc. will post 19.18 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Biogen from $395.00 to $290.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 8th. TheStreet downgraded Biogen from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Cowen boosted their price objective on Biogen from $375.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $453.00 target price on shares of Biogen in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Biogen from $300.00 to $270.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Biogen currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $375.91.

Biogen Profile

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis; SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

