Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Has $1.46 Million Position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lessened its stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 77.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 44,058 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 151,608 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $1,461,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 138.8% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 394 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc bought a new position in Gilead Sciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the 2nd quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 2nd quarter valued at $59,000. 78.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ GILD opened at $70.07 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $68.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.77. The firm has a market cap of $87.89 billion, a PE ratio of 11.96, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.56 and a 1-year high of $73.34.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.93. The company had revenue of $7.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.31 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 56.59% and a net margin of 26.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.11 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.46%.

GILD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Sunday, October 31st. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $72.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$84.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Friday, November 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $77.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.07.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

