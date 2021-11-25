Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) Shares Acquired by Canton Hathaway LLC

Canton Hathaway LLC boosted its holdings in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the quarter. Crown Castle International makes up about 0.8% of Canton Hathaway LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Canton Hathaway LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $2,645,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Crown Castle International in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Crown Castle International by 50.0% in the second quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 168 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Crown Castle International in the second quarter worth about $37,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA boosted its stake in Crown Castle International by 51.7% in the second quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 42.8% during the second quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 277 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.15% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Kevin A. Stephens purchased 1,110 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $178.66 per share, for a total transaction of $198,312.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CCI. Barclays boosted their price objective on Crown Castle International from $215.00 to $221.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Crown Castle International in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $162.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Crown Castle International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $205.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Crown Castle International from $210.00 to $202.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Crown Castle International from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Crown Castle International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $196.08.

Shares of NYSE:CCI traded up $2.99 during trading on Thursday, reaching $186.66. The company had a trading volume of 1,035,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,783,014. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $178.85 and its 200 day moving average is $188.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.68 billion, a PE ratio of 61.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.41. Crown Castle International Corp. has a twelve month low of $146.15 and a twelve month high of $204.62.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.05. Crown Castle International had a return on equity of 14.75% and a net margin of 21.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.56 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $1.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This is a boost from Crown Castle International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.33. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 175.58%.

Crown Castle International Profile

Crown Castle International Corp. is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the following segments: Towers and Fiber. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.

