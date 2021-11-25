Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. (NASDAQ:CRKN) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.28 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. (NASDAQ:CRKN) will post ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Crown ElectroKinetics’ earnings. Crown ElectroKinetics posted earnings per share of ($0.45) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 37.8%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Crown ElectroKinetics will report full year earnings of ($0.79) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.16) to ($0.41). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.43 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Crown ElectroKinetics.

Crown ElectroKinetics (NASDAQ:CRKN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.17).

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CRKN shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Crown ElectroKinetics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Dawson James started coverage on shares of Crown ElectroKinetics in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.50 target price for the company.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Crown ElectroKinetics by 24.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 3,625 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Crown ElectroKinetics by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 95,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 4,045 shares in the last quarter. Shay Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Crown ElectroKinetics by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Shay Capital LLC now owns 406,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,719,000 after buying an additional 12,539 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Crown ElectroKinetics in the 1st quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Crown ElectroKinetics in the 1st quarter worth $74,000. 9.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CRKN opened at $3.47 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.42 million and a PE ratio of -1.11. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.65. Crown ElectroKinetics has a fifty-two week low of $2.58 and a fifty-two week high of $6.09.

About Crown ElectroKinetics

Crown Electrokinetics Corp. focuses on commercializing electrokinetic technology for use in the smart glass market. It offers electrokinetic film technology for smart or dynamic glass. The company was formerly known as 3D Nanocolor Corp. and changed its name to Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. in October 2017.

