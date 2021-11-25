CryptoTask (CTASK) Trading 25.3% Higher Over Last Week

CryptoTask (CURRENCY:CTASK) traded up 5.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on November 25th. In the last seven days, CryptoTask has traded up 25.3% against the US dollar. One CryptoTask coin can currently be purchased for about $0.42 or 0.00000719 BTC on major exchanges. CryptoTask has a market cap of $570,027.76 and approximately $49,594.00 worth of CryptoTask was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001708 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00001802 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.04 or 0.00068332 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.00 or 0.00073384 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.44 or 0.00091207 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4,409.94 or 0.07526477 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,998.90 or 0.98987157 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

CryptoTask’s genesis date was January 28th, 2021. CryptoTask’s total supply is 15,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,352,636 coins. The Reddit community for CryptoTask is https://reddit.com/r/Cryptotask . CryptoTask’s official Twitter account is @ct_task

According to CryptoCompare, “CryptoTask is a decentralized blockchain freelance market ecosystem lowering fees by directly connecting hirees and applicants peer to peer. Job disputes are designed to be resolved much faster and cheaper, while the users' reputation is stored on the blockchain and there is no arbitrary censorship or hidden tampering, such as hidden boosting. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoTask directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CryptoTask should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CryptoTask using one of the exchanges listed above.

