Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW) Shares Bought by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley raised its position in Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW) by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 107,753 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,423 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Curtiss-Wright were worth $12,797,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright during the second quarter worth $25,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 121.7% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 490 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 468.2% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,358 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 1,119 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright during the second quarter worth $226,000. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright during the second quarter worth $227,000. Institutional investors own 80.87% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Curtiss-Wright from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $134.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th.

In related news, VP Paul J. Ferdenzi sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $275,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:CW opened at $134.81 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $129.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $124.13. Curtiss-Wright Co. has a 12 month low of $103.55 and a 12 month high of $136.97. The company has a market capitalization of $5.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.70 and a beta of 1.52.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The aerospace company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.08. Curtiss-Wright had a net margin of 9.75% and a return on equity of 16.30%. The firm had revenue of $620.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $600.94 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.85 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Curtiss-Wright Co. will post 7.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.12%.

Curtiss-Wright Profile

Curtiss-Wright Corp. is a manufacturing and service company, which engages in the design, manufacture and overhaul of precision components; and provides engineered products & services to the aerospace, defense, power generation and general industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Commercial/Industrial, Defense, and Power.

