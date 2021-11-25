Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Dada Nexus Limited provides platform for local on-demand retail and delivery principally in China. The Company’s platform consist JD-Daojia and Dada Now. JD-Daojia provides local on-demand retail platforms for retailers and brand owners. Dada Now, offer local on-demand delivery platform to merchants and individual senders across industries and product categories. Dada Nexus Limited is based in SHANGHAI, China. “

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on DADA. Morgan Stanley upgraded Dada Nexus from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $35.00 to $31.60 in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Dada Nexus from $47.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Dada Nexus has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.12.

NASDAQ DADA opened at $23.61 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.53 and a beta of 1.27. Dada Nexus has a fifty-two week low of $17.57 and a fifty-two week high of $61.27.

Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The company reported ($1.92) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($1.55). Dada Nexus had a negative net margin of 35.97% and a negative return on equity of 37.94%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.25) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Dada Nexus will post -1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Dada Nexus by 129.7% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 712,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,669,000 after purchasing an additional 402,313 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of Dada Nexus during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,988,000. Indus Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dada Nexus by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Indus Capital Partners LLC now owns 273,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,946,000 after purchasing an additional 27,769 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Dada Nexus during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,516,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Dada Nexus during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $892,000. Institutional investors own 21.88% of the company’s stock.

Dada Nexus Company Profile

Dada Nexus Limited operates platform of local on-demand retail and delivery in China. It operates JDDJ, a local on-demand retail platform for consumers, retailers, and brand owners; and Dada Now, a local on-demand delivery platform for merchants and individual senders in various industries and product categories.

