DAOventures (DVD) Price Tops $0.14 on Top Exchanges

DAOventures (CURRENCY:DVD) traded up 7.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on November 25th. In the last week, DAOventures has traded 3.6% higher against the dollar. DAOventures has a total market cap of $1.27 million and approximately $2,151.00 worth of DAOventures was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DAOventures coin can now be purchased for $0.14 or 0.00000235 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Anchor Protocol (ANC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.01 or 0.00005134 BTC.

WINk (WIN) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000181 BTC.

MAPS (MAPS) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001291 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.69 or 0.00011424 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00003493 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.25 or 0.00005547 BTC.

Razor Network (RAZOR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0720 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0217 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00005251 BTC.

DAOventures Coin Profile

DVD is a Proof of Stake coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. DAOventures’ total supply is 15,070,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,200,046 coins. The Reddit community for DAOventures is https://reddit.com/r/DAOVentures . DAOventures’ official Twitter account is @VenturesDao

According to CryptoCompare, “DAOventures is a DeFi robo-advisor and automated money manager platform. It is their mission to make DeFi simpler, accessible & inclusive.The DAOventures native DVG token has several utilities. Working as an incentive mechanism to attract and stake liquidity, the DVG token invites market participation from the DAOventures community ensuring network effect, long term demand and community involvement.DVG holders can benefit from a range of staking incentives that will reward them for their efforts, including pool-specific rewards, reduced transaction fees and community related proposals for improvements.A cross-chain integration, DAOventures will be powered initially by Ethereum and Polkadot with plans to integrate with other blockchain networks in the future.”

Buying and Selling DAOventures

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAOventures directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DAOventures should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DAOventures using one of the exchanges listed above.

