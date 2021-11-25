Dassault Systèmes SE (OTCMKTS:DASTY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Dassault Systèmes SE (OTCMKTS:DASTY) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $67.00.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Societe Generale cut Dassault Systèmes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Dassault Systèmes in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Redburn Partners cut Dassault Systèmes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Dassault Systèmes in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Dassault Systèmes in a research report on Friday, October 29th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in Dassault Systèmes during the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Dassault Systèmes during the second quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Dassault Systèmes by 262.4% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 645 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC grew its position in Dassault Systèmes by 400.0% during the second quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Azimuth Capital Management LLC grew its position in Dassault Systèmes by 2.7% during the second quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC now owns 40,630 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,853,000 after acquiring an additional 1,080 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DASTY traded down $1.77 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $58.28. 53,689 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 80,280. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $57.26 and a 200-day moving average of $38.72. Dassault Systèmes has a one year low of $36.01 and a one year high of $64.00. The firm has a market cap of $77.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.45, a PEG ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

About Dassault Systèmes

Dassault Systèmes SA provides software solutions and consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Manufacturing Industries; Life Sciences & Healthcare; and Infrastructure & Cities. The Manufacturing Industries segment engages in transportation & mobility; aerospace & defense; marine & offshore; industrial equipment; high-tech; home & lifestyle; and consumer packaged goods & retail servicers.

