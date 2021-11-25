DATA (DTA) Price Reaches $0.0004 on Exchanges

DATA (CURRENCY:DTA) traded up 7.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on November 25th. One DATA coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, DATA has traded 7.4% higher against the dollar. DATA has a total market capitalization of $4.12 million and $1.44 million worth of DATA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001346 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001696 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00003144 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.62 or 0.00045155 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.14 or 0.00008717 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $140.17 or 0.00237755 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.35 or 0.00012475 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $52.13 or 0.00088420 BTC.

About DATA

DATA (CRYPTO:DTA) is a coin. It was first traded on January 17th, 2018. DATA’s total supply is 11,499,999,998 coins. DATA’s official Twitter account is @Blockchain_Data and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for DATA is medium.com/@Blockchain_Data . DATA’s official website is data.eco . The Reddit community for DATA is https://reddit.com/r/DATAblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Data is a blockchain-based advertising protocol initiated by the Blockchain Data Foundation, a company limited by guarantee to be incorporated in Singapore and governed in a not-for-profit manner. The Data team aims to mitigate the ad fraud seen on the actual advertising systems. In order to prevent the fraud propagated into the network traffic and deliver the heightened security with the consensus from the community, the platform will leverage the blockchain technology and Artificial Intelligence to register the user's attention patterns over a decentralized P2P protocol. Data token (DTA) is an ERC-20 token that will be used as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

DATA Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DATA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DATA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DATA using one of the exchanges listed above.

