Data Knights Acquisition (NASDAQ:DKDCA) Shares Down 0.1%

Shares of Data Knights Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DKDCA) dropped 0.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $10.08 and last traded at $10.08. Approximately 9,944 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 62,715 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.09.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.06.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Data Knights Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth $503,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Data Knights Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth $949,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Data Knights Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth $1,005,000. CNH Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Data Knights Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth $1,005,000. Finally, Berkley W R Corp increased its stake in Data Knights Acquisition by 150.8% during the 3rd quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 372,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,739,000 after buying an additional 223,731 shares during the period. 51.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Data Knights Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on a business focus on the data centers and internet technology sectors. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Chessington, the United Kingdom.

