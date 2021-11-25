De La Rue (LON:DLAR) Sets New 1-Year Low at $139.40

De La Rue plc (LON:DLAR) hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 139.40 ($1.82) and last traded at GBX 147.60 ($1.93), with a volume of 1701767 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 152.80 ($2.00).

The company has a market capitalization of £288.03 million and a PE ratio of 44.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 173.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 177.66.

About De La Rue (LON:DLAR)

De La Rue plc designs, manufactures, and delivers banknotes in the United Kingdom, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, the Americas, Rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Currency, Authentication, and Identity Solutions. The Currency segment offers printed banknotes, polymer substrates, and banknote security components.

Further Reading: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Receive News & Ratings for De La Rue Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for De La Rue and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.