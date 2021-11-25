DEAPcoin Price Hits $0.0640 on Exchanges (DEP)

DEAPcoin (CURRENCY:DEP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on November 25th. In the last week, DEAPcoin has traded 240.3% higher against the dollar. DEAPcoin has a total market cap of $208.88 million and approximately $47.32 million worth of DEAPcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DEAPcoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0640 or 0.00000110 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 15% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001284 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001726 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.20 or 0.00045207 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.03 or 0.00008686 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $135.29 or 0.00233484 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.90 or 0.00089566 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.18 or 0.00012393 BTC.

DEAPcoin Coin Profile

DEP is a coin. Its genesis date was August 27th, 2019. DEAPcoin’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,264,238,722 coins. DEAPcoin’s official website is dea.sg . DEAPcoin’s official Twitter account is @PlayMining_SG and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DEAPCOIN is an Entertainment Company that will create a new economy and culture with entertainment and assets in the digital age based on blockchain technology. A new culture and market created on the basis of “fun”. It aims to change/defy the conventional way of the era where users buy “fun” with the money we earn working. “

DEAPcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEAPcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DEAPcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DEAPcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

